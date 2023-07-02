Create New Account
Heaven's Proclamation of the Time Era of the Beast 7-2-23 @10:18am
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published 21 hours ago

A heavenly proclamation of the Time Era of the Beast from the Angel Gabriel.

Revelation 22:6 And he said unto me, These sayings are faithful and true: and the Lord God of the holy prophets sent his angel to shew unto his servants the things which must shortly be done.

