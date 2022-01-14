Mike Lindell, His Businesses And Charities Just Got Completely De-Banked

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Mike Lindell announced on The War Room that one of the nation’s largest banks is moving to debank his multi-million dollar businesses and charities.
Among them are the social media sites FrankSpeech.com and Lindell TV, and the Lindell Recovery Network, which helps people overcome addictions, Lindell said in an interview Friday with Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast.”
Lindell has been banned by social-media platforms, and major retailers have stopped selling his products because of his efforts to expose fraud in the 2020 election through documentaries, symposiums and other activism.