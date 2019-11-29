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SFW-70 REASONS YOU'LL STAY SINGLE | REDONKULAS.COM
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86 views • November 29, 2019
Pre-obese princess Kirsten Corley thinks all women should stay single until they find a man who ticks every box on an obnoxiously picky checklist. Guess who's never getting married?!
Kristen Corley’s Original Article
https://thoughtcatalog.com/kirsten-corley/2018/02/stay-single-until-you-meet-a-guy-who-does-these-70-things/
This episode of Popp Culture is sponsored by:
"The Rules: Reclaiming Your Freedom, Your Manhood, and Your Sanity" by Brant Von Goble
Download the Free PDF or purchase in paperback at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Brett William Mauser's "Innocence Saga" is FREE on Amazon Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YGTKQQ5
Get some good advice from a raging asshole at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Follow us on Gab, YouTube, and Daily Motion!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Video Throwbacks
Where All The Good Men Went
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MVa9lHes98
The Creepy Factor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJzNB55WRU
Back Burner Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PqG1r9jolM
Booty Call Mileage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LVUnoX-ADM
Surrender Your Manhood
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xWvV7MMm_U
Man Rules
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t66qI8Tc220
Kristen Corley’s Original Article
https://thoughtcatalog.com/kirsten-corley/2018/02/stay-single-until-you-meet-a-guy-who-does-these-70-things/
This episode of Popp Culture is sponsored by:
"The Rules: Reclaiming Your Freedom, Your Manhood, and Your Sanity" by Brant Von Goble
Download the Free PDF or purchase in paperback at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Brett William Mauser's "Innocence Saga" is FREE on Amazon Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YGTKQQ5
Get some good advice from a raging asshole at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Follow us on Gab, YouTube, and Daily Motion!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Video Throwbacks
Where All The Good Men Went
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MVa9lHes98
The Creepy Factor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJzNB55WRU
Back Burner Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PqG1r9jolM
Booty Call Mileage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LVUnoX-ADM
Surrender Your Manhood
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xWvV7MMm_U
Man Rules
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t66qI8Tc220
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