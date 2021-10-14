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THE JUDAS RELIGION (Revelation 13:11)
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10 views • October 14, 2021
This religion kisses you on the mouth while stabbing you in the back at the same time.
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LINKS TO OTHER SITES
Brighteon Social - Patmos Pete https://brighteon.social/@patmospete
Patmos Pete on GAB gab.com/patmospete
Covid-19-666 Posters (No Copyrights - Use freely) https://patmosplanet.net/covid-19-666.html
Patmos Planet Website https://patmosplanet.net/
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
The Patmos Reports (podcasts) https://patmosreports.podbean.com/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w
Elmo: The Dog that Licked My Sores http://elmo.patmosplanet.net/
Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.html
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