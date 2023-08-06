Create New Account
The Jimmy Dore Show: Ukraine DISAPPEARS U.S. Journalist For Criticizing Zelensky! (mirrored)
MIrrored from YouTube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-

https://youtu.be/adxDhyq8pms

6 Aug 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowGonzalo Lira is a Chilean-American journalist who was recently arrested in Ukraine over a series of YouTube videos he’d published critical of the Ukraine government. After being released on bail Lira documented his attempt to flee Ukraine, but at last word had disappeared after endeavoring to cross the border into Hungary.


Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the lack of press freedom in the ostensibly democracy-loving Ukraine.


About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.


The Jimmy Dore Show

