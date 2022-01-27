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REVEALED !! THEY'RE TELEGRAPHING ANOTHER FALSE FLAG ATTACK !! GET PREPARED !!
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110 views • January 27, 2022
The "Council On Foreign Relations" ? Until we get off our knees they will continue to harm us. Get up. Resist. Do not comply. Fight back. This time, on the power grid. This supposed "attack" is supposedly being conducted by "right wing extremists." The DHS said the bulletin was due to "online chatter."
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