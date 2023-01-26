https://gettr.com/post/p26akqhb691

1/24/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The anti-Xi voice in Communist China has gone out of control; the CCP can’t stop Miles Guo from winning people’s hearts and minds, and can’t block the untraceable and instant payment of digital currency; the CCP’s so-called old friends have started to betray it; the year 2023 is absolutely a time of expelling the demon CCP

#NFSC #WhitePaperMovement #fireworksrevolution #takedowntheccp





1/24/2023 文贵盖特：国内反习的声音已完全失控；共产党阻挡不了民心向郭和数字货币的无影和鬼影支付；中共所谓的老朋友正在背叛它；2023年绝对是个去除中共恶魔的时代

#新中国联邦 #白纸革命 #火焰革命 #消灭中共





