The Bard's Tale (2004, Playstation 2)

The Bard's Tale is an action RPG developed by Inxile Entertainment and published by Vivendi Universal Games (in North America) and French company Ubisoft (in Europe). It was also released for Linux, PC, Mac, Ouya, iOS, Xbox, PS VITA, Android, Switch, Playstation 4 and Xobox One.



The Bard's Tale is a spin-off to the dungeon crawling series of the same name, but no remake or sequel. You play a nameless bard who is traveling the fantasy world of the game as a musician, adventures and trickster. He eventually gets recruited by a cult to save a princess.



The games placed from a top-down view. You do not have a party, you control only the Bard. You can use magic and also use magical music to summon creatures which will assist you in combat. You can use both melee weapons and distance weapons.

Throughout the game, you can often choose to respond snarky or nice to a situation, which will have impact on the outcome or the game in the long run.

