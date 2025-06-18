BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Woke Infiltration of Higher Education - Dr. Carol Swain - Freedom Alive® Ep153
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 18 hours ago


The prestigious Ivy League schools were established by Christians for the sake of advancing the gospel and training students in sound biblical doctrine. But these schools have lost their way and embraced woke ideologies. Dr. Carol Swain was a high school dropout who later earned five degrees and became a highly accomplished university professor at Vanderbilt University and Princeton University. And she did it all with hard work. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Dr. Swain shares her story and how she has experienced first-hand the persecution that now exists for Christians in higher education.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered June 15, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm

Keywords
politicsschoolcollegeeducationpropagandatruthwokemarxismindoctrinationgender identity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy