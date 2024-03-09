Create New Account
Scott Ritter & Larry Johnson: Israel is LOSING the War as IDF Cruelty Exposes Battlefield Weakness
Scott Ritter & Larry Johnson: Israel is LOSING the War as IDF Cruelty Exposes Battlefield Weakness


Former US Marine Corps Officer and UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter and former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson discuss their reactions to Israel's military incursion and how the crimes being committed by the IDF expose its weaknesses.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5DMyISu4Ks

palestineisrealhamaslarry johnsonscott rittermilitary incursion

