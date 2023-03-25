Are You Giving To God or Are You Being Fleeced?

Christians all over the world have been giving money to the church for years some and have not seen the windows of Heaven opening. People give but see no results. What is wrong? The problem is that most churches have not understood that the purpose of tithes is to run God's welfare program to take care of not only the pastor but the widows, orphans, and the poor in the local congregation. No money should be sent to any headquarters at the expense of the poor and widows in the congregation. The pastor should share the tithes with the poor and widows in the congregation and then God will open the windows of Heaven!!!