X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2621a - The World Is Rejecting Globalism, The [CB] Is Next

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The World Is Rejecting Globalism, The [CB] Is Next
The economy is falling apart under the [DS]/[CB] rule, people can see it and now people know who to hold accountable. The people are going to feel the economic pain this winter. Xi admits that the world is rejecting globalism. Confirmed, The [CB] was planning on China to be the next super power. The D's are in the process of destroying the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.