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Steven Sukar from The Australia Project addresses huge crowd in Canberra. 12 Feb 2022.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
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50 views • February 22, 2022
Canberra, Australia. 12 Feb 2022. Freedom Rally.

In front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled in the history of The Continent, Steven Sukar from The Australia Project speaks.

Steven is from TAP Central Coast, one of hundreds of regional TAP groups across the Continent. TAP Central Coast is spearheading the Tap NeuSchool. A homeschooling initiative.

Programs such as NeuSchool are springing up all over the place, and our children's future depend on them. No longer can we allow the next generation to be indocrinated in corrupted, government education systems.

https://t.me/TAPCENTRALCOASTNSWCHANNEL

https://t.me/TheAustraliaProject

https://theaustraliaproject.org

This is only one protest rally of those that have already taken place, and actions yet to be taken. Every day there are things happening in Canberra, all over The Continent, and all over the World.

The People are Awakening.

Join Roobs' Flyers -

Telegram - t.me/RoobsFlyers

Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0

Website - roobsflyers.com/

Email - [email protected]

Thanks for watching.

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

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freedomeducationhomeschoolingtap central coasttap neuschoolthe australia project
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