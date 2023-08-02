Vivek Ramaswamy on Latest Trump Indictment
Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy talks about the deep state's latest attempt to use their corrupt police state to eliminate Donald Trump.
"Donald Trump isn’t the cause of what happened on Jan 6. The real cause was systematic & pervasive censorship of citizens in the year leading up to it. If you tell people they can’t speak, that’s when they scream."
