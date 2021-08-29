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ARE YOU MY FRIEND? PT 1: Revelation 20:11-13; Acts 20:26-27, 20210829
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40 views • August 29, 2021
Are You My Friend, Pt 1: Revelation 20:11-13; Acts 20:26-27
11 And I saw a great white throne, and Him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.
12 And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before GOD; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the Book of Life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the Books, according to their works.
13 And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works. Amen! Revelation 20:11-13
My friend, I stand on this judgment day in the presence of the Almighty Heavenly Father, the Holy, Omnipotent, and Omniscience GOD with His Only Beloved Son, the LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and condemned forever to Hell in the Lake of Fire, and believe that you, my friend are somehow to blame. But, are you truly my friend? You cannot claim innocence from the Scriptures in Acts 20:26-27 because you failed me:
26 Wherefore I take you to record this day, that I am pure from the blood of all men.
27 For I have not shunned to declare unto you all the counsel of God. Amen. (Acts 20:26-27)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
11 And I saw a great white throne, and Him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.
12 And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before GOD; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the Book of Life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the Books, according to their works.
13 And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works. Amen! Revelation 20:11-13
My friend, I stand on this judgment day in the presence of the Almighty Heavenly Father, the Holy, Omnipotent, and Omniscience GOD with His Only Beloved Son, the LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and condemned forever to Hell in the Lake of Fire, and believe that you, my friend are somehow to blame. But, are you truly my friend? You cannot claim innocence from the Scriptures in Acts 20:26-27 because you failed me:
26 Wherefore I take you to record this day, that I am pure from the blood of all men.
27 For I have not shunned to declare unto you all the counsel of God. Amen. (Acts 20:26-27)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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