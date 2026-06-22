6.22.26 - Purging Democrats from the OH GOP: Guest - Jonathan Broadbent

There's a huge problem infecting the Republican Party, especially in Ohio: Democrats. GOP strategist Jonathan Broadbent of "Voice of Geauga" radio and "Unwoke Investing" joins to discuss the state of Ohio and how to fix it. We also cover the state of child exploitation and indoctrination in Ohio's government-run schools. And later, we discuss the "Success Sequence" bill sitting on Mike DeWine's desk, and we expose those who actually oppose such an idea being required in those government schools. Join us!

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