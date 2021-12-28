RFK Jr.: Why Big Pharma is Going After the Kids. It's for liability protection!

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed why Big Pharma and Dr. Fauci are going after the children and babies with their clot shot. It's because when the COVID "vaccines" get "approved" for children by the FDA, Big Pharma gets complete liability protection. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr: “They are never going to market a vaccine, allow people access to a vaccine, an approved vaccine without getting liability protection. Now the emergency use authorization vaccines have liability protection under the PREP Act and under the CARES Act.





"So as long as you take an emergency use vaccine, you can’t sue them. Once they get approved, now you can sue them, unless they can get it recommended for children. Because all vaccines that are recommended, officially recommended for children get liability protection, even if an adult gets that vaccine. That’s why they are going after the kids. They know this is going to kill and injure a huge number of children, but they need to do it for the liability protection.”





Full Interview by Mikhaila Peterson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkKOt4SYYiY



