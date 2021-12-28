BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RFK Jr.: Why Big Pharma is Going After the Kids. It's for liability protection!
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1447 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
197 views • December 28, 2021

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed why Big Pharma and Dr. Fauci are going after the children and babies with their clot shot. It's because when the COVID "vaccines" get "approved" for children by the FDA, Big Pharma gets complete liability protection. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr: “They are never going to market a vaccine, allow people access to a vaccine, an approved vaccine without getting liability protection. Now the emergency use authorization vaccines have liability protection under the PREP Act and under the CARES Act.


"So as long as you take an emergency use vaccine, you can’t sue them. Once they get approved, now you can sue them, unless they can get it recommended for children. Because all vaccines that are recommended, officially recommended for children get liability protection, even if an adult gets that vaccine. That’s why they are going after the kids. They know this is going to kill and injure a huge number of children, but they need to do it for the liability protection.”


Full Interview by Mikhaila Peterson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkKOt4SYYiY


Keywords
big pharmacurrent eventskidsvaccinerobert kennedyrfkmikhaila petersonpfizercovidliability protection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Autism rates surge in California, with steepest rise among minority children in lower-income counties

Autism rates surge in California, with steepest rise among minority children in lower-income counties

Willow Tohi
Navy Secretary Sends Letter to USS Abraham Lincoln Crew Amid Extended Deployment

Navy Secretary Sends Letter to USS Abraham Lincoln Crew Amid Extended Deployment

Garrison Vance
6 Potential Health Benefits of the Superfruit Soursop

6 Potential Health Benefits of the Superfruit Soursop

Iva Greene
Study Finds Nitrite, Not Nitrate, Linked to Colorectal Cancer Risk in Men

Study Finds Nitrite, Not Nitrate, Linked to Colorectal Cancer Risk in Men

Morgan S. Verity
Aerobics May Help Improve Brain Health After Menopause

Aerobics May Help Improve Brain Health After Menopause

Douglas Harrington
Meta-Analysis Finds High-Quality Protein Supplements Associated With Small Reductions in LDL Cholesterol

Meta-Analysis Finds High-Quality Protein Supplements Associated With Small Reductions in LDL Cholesterol

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy