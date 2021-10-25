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Worrying Just Feeds The Darkness
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0 view • October 25, 2021
I'm not much of a team player. I often forget that we are all in this together. I broke the compact with you folks and I apologize. I will make sure I don't disappear on you again.
Do not expend your energies on things that you cannot control. Realize there is no spoon.
E.
Do not expend your energies on things that you cannot control. Realize there is no spoon.
E.
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