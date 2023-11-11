Create New Account
How the Government Squashes Hard Work + Crowds Out Private Ownership in Mexico (Airbnb)
Recharge Freedom
Trying to have an Airbnb in Mexico, working hard on renovating the place, is the perfect example of how the government disincentivizes hard work and crowds out the private market.The Mexicans double dip in taxes (A TON), on top of that, as a US Citizen, you have to US taxes.

By the time everything is accounted for, you're giving away 75% of your revenue. Own nothing and be happy, maybe #bitcoin will save you.


#airbnb #mexico #taxes #communism


