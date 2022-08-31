BARTER FAIRS ANYONE? LETS PRACTICE NOT USING THE CURRENT FINANCIAL SYSTEM. LETS RELY ON EACH OTHER AGAIN!!

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Hey yall, PASS THIS ON!! We have to get back to relying on trade for goods and aervices. Otherwise we re subject to the incoming digital momey/tracking system What about. .. Barter fairs!! where the only thing you can't trade with is money. It's a start to connections, it gets us out of their financial system that rheyre crashing as we speak. We don't need it. But we do need something don't you agree? Well, this would be a start in the right direction and a middle finger to those who've made it their mission to crash our current ways of personally transacting. Hit me! [email protected]