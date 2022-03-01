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The Book of Galatians: Original and unedited since 144 A.D.
First Bible Network
First Bible Network
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37 views • March 01, 2022
Hundreds of years before the translations, editing, creative interpretation and influence of Judaizers, there was the original Book of Galatians. Through a special arrangement with the Marcionite Christian Church it is presented today unabridged from the audiobook version of The Very First Bible. Narrated by Darren Kelama, host of First Bible Network.

Like all of the Apostle Paul's epistles it was written in Greek. Later, his letters were acquired from the Marcionite Church by St. Jerome and translated into Latin in the 4th century. It would become the Latin Vulgate and look very different from Paul's original letters. The provenance and proof of St. Jerome's epistles acquisition from the Marcionite Church is maintained in the Vatican Library (link below). Why the epistles contained in the modern bible are so different from the originals is a question only the Catholic Church can answer.

Relevant links:

First Bible 'vindicated' after Vatican release shows Epistles based on Marcionite scripture https://www.prlog.org/12829026-first-bible-vindicated-after-vatican-release-shows-epistles-based-on-marcionite-scripture.html

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org

https://www.marcionitechurch.org

https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
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christianityaudiobookgalatians
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