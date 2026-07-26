The giants are about to come back (in FR)

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The nephilim, these demonic giants, which corrupted humanity before the flood, are about to come back, probably disguised as fake aliens. Pierre Daniel Martin is a French pastor. Billy Graham told him once a prophetic word, that the Lord wanted him to go back to France, where he eventually became a prophet for the French speaking world. Full interview: https://michelledastier.com/comment-savoir-si-vous-etes-appele-a-etre-prophete-avec-pierre-daniel-martin/