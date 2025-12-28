BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What China knows about the Greater Israel Project that you don’t
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
364 followers
171 views • 1 day ago

What China knows about the Greater Israel Project that you don’t


📌 Territorially, the Greater Israel project extends from the Nile to the Euphrates, with the Zionists’ ambitions hidden in plain sight on the country’s flag, says prolific Chinese academic and journalist Jiang Xueqin.


But that’s just a small part of it:


🔴 What Pax Judaica is ultimately about “is an alliance of transnational capital, multinationals (like Google and Meta) and intelligence agencies that will be based in Jerusalem. Secret societies will be based in Jerusalem, and they will use it as a headquarters for their global conspiracy. And they will profit from chaos and conflict around the world (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/61499), because they think that this is the culmination of the prophecy.”


🔴 The prophecy? The idea, conceived by Isaac Newton based on his study of the Bible, that the world as we know it will be snuffed out after the year 2060, when the Third Temple is built in Jerusalem, triggering Armageddon and Christ’s return to Earth. 😳


agenda 2030agenda 2050agenda 2012
