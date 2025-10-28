The Throat-Slashing Left: Marxist-Progressives' Descent into Violent Rhetoric

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas Democrat Rep. Jolanda Jones ignited outrage on CNN’s OutFront after rejecting Michelle Obama’s “When they go low, we go high” mantra in favor of an explicit call to violence. With a throat-slashing gesture, Jones warned, “If they punch me in the face, I’m going across your neck,” urging Democrats to “fight ugly” and “wipe out” Republicans in the 2025 midterms. Media outlets scrambled to downplay her words as “metaphor,” but the visual spoke volumes—a sitting legislator normalizing violent imagery against political opponents. Jones’s tirade reflects a broader Leftist descent into open aggression, echoing the inflammatory rhetoric of figures like Obama, Newsom, and AOC. As America’s discourse curdles into menace, Democrats face a reckoning: reclaim sanity—or embrace the chaos they’ve unleashed.
