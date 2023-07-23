Monero Privacy Coin Review

⏰ Time Stamps ⏰

1:04 Introduction

2:41 Privacy Technology

4:40 Monero Compared to Zcash

5:19 Monero Mining

6:50 XMR Economics

8:17 Development & Community

9:21 Current Development & Roadmap

10:40 XMR Market Overview

12:00 Potential Threats

13:00 Conclusion





📝 Project Overview 📝

Monero is a peer-to-peer digital cash that was developed specifically for privacy. Given the untraceable nature of its blockchain, it is perhaps the closest that you will get to a fully anonymous cryptocurrency.

Monero was built on the cryptonote protocol and was launched back in 2014. It was borne out of a disagreement with a developer and the broader community. Eventually, the Monero core team decided to fork the code and with it begin the Monero journey.

⚙️ Technology ⚙️

The two key components of Monero's tech are its Stealth addresses and ring signatures.

With a stealth address, Monero allows a sender to create a one-time public address for every single transaction on behalf of the recipient. However, the recipient can still use a single address that receives all incoming payments.

Monero has implemented these ring signatures into their transaction protocol. It will make use of your private key along with a ring of possible other signers on the network.

Monero does not have opt-in privacy. Everyone is required to use the private transactions by default.

Monero is a proof-of-work cryptocurrency and up till very recently, it used to used to use the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. However, on the 30th of November there was an upgrade that moved to the RandomX algorithm.

Monero is a cryptocurrency that is tryign to keep up the fight against ASIC mining machines and has been adapting its code in order to render these devices moot. This is great news for GPU miners. RandomX was also optimised for CPU mining.

💰️ Token 💰

The native currency behind Monero is XMR. This coin was released without any ICO, pre-mine or founder's fund. It sits comfortably in the top 20 of market cap rankings and has the highest market cap of any other privacy coin.

It currently has a circulating supply of just over 17 million. There is no max supply as there will be tail emmission of 0.6XMR indefinetely from May of 2022.

👨‍💻️ Team, Partners & Development 👨‍💻

Monero is a completely open source project with a wide array of developers working on it. There is a core team of developers working on Monero. One of the most well known of these is Riccardo Spagni a.k.a fluffypony.

As an open source project, Monero has to rely on donations from the public in order to fund new initiatives. This is done through their Community Crowdfunding System or CCS.

There has been quite a lot going on in Monero Repos over the past two years. On top of the forks that were done to stave off the ASICs, there were a number of improvements and optimisations.

These include such updates such as bulletproofs as well as the work taking place on Kovri. This is a C++ implementation of the I2P network.

📈 Trading & Wallets 📈

Monero is a pretty popular cryptocurrency. It does well over 100 million dollars a day in daily trading volume.

It is listed on a platforms such as Binance, Kraken, Huobi, Bittrex etc. It also does a whole host of volume on some lesser known offshore ones.

There are also pretty strong order books for XMR on the individual exchanges and they are deep with a large amount of turnover.