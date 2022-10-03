FORMER SKY NEWS EXEC DIRECTS NEW FILM ON VACCINE INJURIES

Former Sky News and ITV Chief Mark Sharman, who has been one of the few brave oppositional voices in mainstream media to come out against the assault on free speech, joins Del to discuss his new documentary, ‘Safe & Effective: A Second Opinion.’





https://www.oraclefilms.com/safeandeffective





POSTED: October 3, 2022