Israel's Failed Peace Plans: 1948 to the Coming True Peace

Since Israel’s rebirth in 1948, the world has witnessed one failed peace plan after another — from the fragile armistice lines of the early wars to the broken promises of Oslo, the cold treaties of Jordan and Egypt, and now the latest so-called “peace agreement” with Hamas. Each attempt has promised security and stability, yet every one has collapsed under the same ancient truth: man cannot make peace without God.

This powerful four-part Revelation Radio special, “Israel’s Failed Peace Plans: From 1948 to the Coming True Peace,” walks through the history of every major peace effort — from the War of Independence, the Camp David and Oslo Accords, to the Abraham Accords and today’s negotiations — through the clear prophetic lens of Scripture.

Hosts JD Williams and David Paxton, both members of the Evangelical Press Association and part of KRRB Revelation Radio locally and nationally, reveal how each failed treaty fulfills ancient prophecy and sets the stage for the final covenant spoken of in Daniel 9:27 — the false peace that will usher in the Tribulation.

Through passages from Zechariah, Isaiah, Daniel, 1 Thessalonians, and Revelation, this episode uncovers the prophetic timeline leading to the only lasting peace Israel will ever know: the reign of the true Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ.

When the world cries “Peace and safety,” destruction will come suddenly. But when Christ returns, swords will be beaten into plowshares, and Jerusalem will finally rest under the rule of her Messiah.

