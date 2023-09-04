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Self Inflicted Wounds Of Mainstream Christianity
African Voice
African Voice
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39 views • September 04, 2023

Mainstream Christianity continues to function with faults and self inflicted wounds in a state of continual denial. Replacement theology is the elephant in the room and the established theological refusal to truly embrace the Jewish people. Those who do only do so at a superficial level as "friends of Israel", but rarely sit and invite Jewish ministers to preach in their churches. This is by the devil's design. The devil knows that if the body of Christ were to truly embrace the Jewish context, mainstream Christianity would be decimated and God's people freed indeed.

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foundationreplacementtheologywound
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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