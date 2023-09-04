Self Inflicted Wounds Of Mainstream Christianity

Mainstream Christianity continues to function with faults and self inflicted wounds in a state of continual denial. Replacement theology is the elephant in the room and the established theological refusal to truly embrace the Jewish people. Those who do only do so at a superficial level as "friends of Israel", but rarely sit and invite Jewish ministers to preach in their churches. This is by the devil's design. The devil knows that if the body of Christ were to truly embrace the Jewish context, mainstream Christianity would be decimated and God's people freed indeed.