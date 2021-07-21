© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chaos in Fauci House!
Follow
5
Share
Report
670 views • July 21, 2021
Tempers flare and chaos erupts in congress as Rand Paul grills Dr. Fauci over the origins of the Wuhan Virus. Film at 11.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f873e18a359803b6852b6a
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f873e18a359803b6852b6a
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.