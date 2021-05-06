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VAERS PLANES TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES, HOW MANY CAN FOOCHI TAKE DOWN?
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10 views • May 06, 2021
welcometheeagle88
Let's take a look at few auto accidents, a couple grounded pilots and a plane crash! Some ancient hillbillies from Virginia as a bonus....?
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/ https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Let's take a look at few auto accidents, a couple grounded pilots and a plane crash! Some ancient hillbillies from Virginia as a bonus....?
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/ https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
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