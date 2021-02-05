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The Oldest Inscription Bearing Jesus' Name (and why you never heard of it)
First Bible Network
First Bible Network
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183 views • February 05, 2021
In 1870, a book was published which covered the exploits of French archeologists deep in the deserts of Syria. They discovered the oldest surviving inscription of Jesus in the world carved into the archway of an ancient church and it was dated 318 A.D. What was shocking wasn't the date - it was who the church belonged to.

Links mentioned in the show:

Ancient Marcionite Church in Syria

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deir_Ali

Marcionite Christian Church

https://www.marcionitechurch.org

The Very First Bible

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Keywords
biblescripturesyriamarcion
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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