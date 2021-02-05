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The Oldest Inscription Bearing Jesus' Name (and why you never heard of it)
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183 views • February 05, 2021
In 1870, a book was published which covered the exploits of French archeologists deep in the deserts of Syria. They discovered the oldest surviving inscription of Jesus in the world carved into the archway of an ancient church and it was dated 318 A.D. What was shocking wasn't the date - it was who the church belonged to.
Links mentioned in the show:
Ancient Marcionite Church in Syria
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deir_Ali
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Links mentioned in the show:
Ancient Marcionite Church in Syria
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deir_Ali
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
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