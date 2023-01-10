Create New Account
What Is The Good
The Hard Right View
What is the good, that we should pursue it? We know it is the opposite of evil and evil is to be avoided. Thus we know and do not know what good is, because we know and do not know what evil is. We know one is to be pursued and the other turned away from but the details are sorely lacking, or were. The good can be quantified and evil logged. God made it all possible.

