What is the good, that we should pursue it? We
know it is the opposite of evil and evil is to be avoided. Thus we know and do
not know what good is, because we know and do not know what evil is. We know
one is to be pursued and the other turned away from but the details are sorely
lacking, or were. The good can be quantified and evil logged. God made it all
possible.
