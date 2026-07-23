The Astounding Parallels of 9/11 & Gaza - Richard Gage, AIA at Red Pill Expo, Rapid City, SD

I shared how disturbed I was in my discovery that the Hamas attacks of 10/7/23 were but the latest in a long line of false flag attacks engineered to trigger war. In fact, drawing inspiration from Kevin Ryan a mentor of mine who is the original author of these ubiquitous parallels which national governments seem to almost continuously feed us I eventually discovered no less than 22 parallels that I began writing and speaking about. It takes me about three hours to deliver them all. We only had 40 minutes! So, I geared down and focused on Parallel #1 Previously Established and Geostrategic Goals Coveting the Natural Resources of the Target Territory.Show moreWe demonstrated, for instance, that the neocons had developed astonishingly bold and publicly documented goals for the Middle East in their white paper Rebuilding Americas Defenses, which included regional dominance there. It turns out that 15 of the document signers were brought into power with the Cheney administration, and following the 9/11 false flag attacks, proceeded to carry out their plans in striking detail as discovered by Ret. General Wesley Clark just two weeks later from a former subordinate/officer at the Pentagon:Sir, were going to take out 7 countries in five years: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.(The above list doesnt even include Afghanistan!)Most interestingly, this US foreign policy objective, partially completed, was strikingly similar, in fact synchronized, with the early vision established in The Greater Israel as written by the founding father of Zionism, Theodor Herzl in his diary and much further developed in the 1982 Odin Yinon Plan that has dominated Israeli foreign policy for the last 75 years.We highlight the US foreign policy of revolutionary change that the Project for a New American Century has forced upon the world following the 9/11 False Flag events.We exposed the tacit support for the objectives outlined in that plan from many chief Israeli offi

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