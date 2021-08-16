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R$E: Israel MSM 'No Mercy on the Unvaccinated' [15.08.2021]
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70 views • August 16, 2021
An Israeli professor suggests gathering data on the unvaccinated and making it public, boycotting their businesses, and much more sinister statements. Madness breaks out across the world.
Hes basically saying at the end there, "we take away the rights of murderers, pdos, severely mentally ill.. so why shouldnt we take away the rights of the unvaccinated (who are also causing so much harm to society
R$E [RISE] - 418 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KusAkyyHYE3a/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RoundSaturnsEye/
Hes basically saying at the end there, "we take away the rights of murderers, pdos, severely mentally ill.. so why shouldnt we take away the rights of the unvaccinated (who are also causing so much harm to society
R$E [RISE] - 418 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KusAkyyHYE3a/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RoundSaturnsEye/
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