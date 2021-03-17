PART ONE VINTAGE-Jay Weidner & Anthony Sanchez - Project Camelot - 02-10-12 - Skynet & Nanotechnology

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LINK/description TO original ON YOUTUBE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a36AhnP08o4This is a live broadcast of a Project Camelot Roundtable discussion with Anthony Sanchez and Jay Weidner hosted by Kerry Cassidy from Project Camelot. We discuss the evidence for a network of near Earth orbiting satellites that are run by Artificial Intelligence, are nano satellites and have their own defensive capabilities. This discussion details some of the evidence put forward by Anthony Sanchez in a soon to be published book on the subject.
Jay Weidner brings with him his vast knowledge and background in the areas surrounding Crypto Terrestrials and the occult. This is a cutting edge dialog between researchers into the conspiracy facts that comprise the Matrix and seeing into the mysteries behind the facade.