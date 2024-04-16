Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Formula - 2. Russian Grand Prix Sochi
channel image
Beauty and Fashion
1 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

The second Formula 2 race at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi was stopped due to a serious accident.


More videos on the channel: 

Italian HitechGP driver Luca Ghiotto and Briton Jack Aitken from the Campos team collided on a turn, causing the Italian's car to crash into a bump stop and burn out. The footage has already spread around the foreign sports media.


Video with caption

"Meanwhile in Russia"

"Meanwhile in Russia",

should disappear on foreign social networks.


The authors of this crazy video decided to find out what would happen if you drove at full speed without holding the steering wheel. Don't try to repeat this...


#avto #Formyla2 #auto #formula2

Keywords
russianformulaprix

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket