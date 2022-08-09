Sen. Thune to Newsmax: China Buying US Farmland 'in Strategic Places

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https://gnews.org/post/p15lh626a
The CCP are buying US Farmland near some of US very very sensitive nuclear facilities in strategic places. CCP controlled companies such as Fufeng and WH group are also buying farmland, food processor in the United States. These are threating the national security of the US. Senator John Thune interviewed with NewsMax and said these must stop.