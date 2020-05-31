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Romans 15 REACH
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5 views • May 31, 2020
REACH! Believers Must Make Every Effort To Share The Gospel With Everyone.
✔️ Paul Returns To The Topic of Salvation This Time On The Responsibility ✔️ Christians Have To Share Their Savior With Others
✔️ Paul Has The Desire to Extend the Reach of the Gospel Beyond Rome
✔️ Paul Wanted to Reach Those Who Have Yet To Hear of Jesus Christ and His Gospel
✔️ Paul Explains His Boldness To Them
✔️ Paul Sought the Help of His Fellow Believers In Terms of Financial Assistance but More So Their Prayers
✔️ Paul Returns To The Topic of Salvation This Time On The Responsibility ✔️ Christians Have To Share Their Savior With Others
✔️ Paul Has The Desire to Extend the Reach of the Gospel Beyond Rome
✔️ Paul Wanted to Reach Those Who Have Yet To Hear of Jesus Christ and His Gospel
✔️ Paul Explains His Boldness To Them
✔️ Paul Sought the Help of His Fellow Believers In Terms of Financial Assistance but More So Their Prayers
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