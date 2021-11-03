EP 2676-6PM BREAKING: LINDSAY GRAHAM CALLED FOR SHOOTING AMERICANS ON JAN 6TH

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Special Guest: Josh Reid is a Veteran who served just under 10 years in the United States Navy, witnessing firsthand the horrors of human trafficking. He founded the RedPill Project after an experience with information censorship and seeing how much of the world’s mainstream media channels propagated biased and destructive propaganda. He has been an investigator for over 20 years into the unfolding global conspiracy and currently the host of the Daily Dose Podcast .. https://www.redpillpodcasts.com/
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