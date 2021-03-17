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DR. SHERRI TENPENNY TALKS ABOUT THE RISKS & DANGERS OF THE COVID VACCINES
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290 views • March 17, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Talks About the Risks & Dangers of the Covid Vaccines
This is a re-upload of a video that the YTC: Day Star hosted on their channel. the information in it is very important that as many people as possible who are considering taking the vaccine are made aware about it.
I don't agree with her statement at the end about the MARK.
I don't think she is correct stating that it is the MARK, the mark has to be in the RIGHT HAND, or FOREHEAD. the jab is in the shoulder. The Mark has to relate to an element of worshipping the Beast, and it won't here until after the Rapture. But I do believe it will cause immeasurable pain suffering for anyone who receives it.
Please feel free to copy and share as much as you want.
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This is a re-upload of a video that the YTC: Day Star hosted on their channel. the information in it is very important that as many people as possible who are considering taking the vaccine are made aware about it.
I don't agree with her statement at the end about the MARK.
I don't think she is correct stating that it is the MARK, the mark has to be in the RIGHT HAND, or FOREHEAD. the jab is in the shoulder. The Mark has to relate to an element of worshipping the Beast, and it won't here until after the Rapture. But I do believe it will cause immeasurable pain suffering for anyone who receives it.
Please feel free to copy and share as much as you want.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
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