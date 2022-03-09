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Learn Who Profits from Globalist Wars and Authoritarian Lockdowns
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40 views • March 09, 2022
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Wayne Allyn Root of https://rootforamerica.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down who profits from globalist lockdowns and wars.
Help us stay on the air by visitng InfowarsStore.com and share the articles and videos at Infowars.com and Banned.Video.
Wayne Allyn Root of https://rootforamerica.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down who profits from globalist lockdowns and wars.
Help us stay on the air by visitng InfowarsStore.com and share the articles and videos at Infowars.com and Banned.Video.
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