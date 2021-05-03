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US Govt Has Been Purchasing Aborted Baby Parts April 23rd, 2021
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96 views • May 03, 2021
E-mails obtained by a conservative government watchdog group shed more light on how the federal government spent thousands on fetal tissue derived from aborted babies for several years to create “humanized mice."
In the first email, dated Jan. 11, 2011, FDA Offial Kristina Howard sent an e-mail to Advanced Bioscience Resources discussing her training to make “humanized mice” and explaining that she needed “to obtain fetal liver and thymic tissues.”
“These fetal organ trafficking documents shock the conscience and show potentially illegal use of tax dollars to purchase organs of the unborn killed through abortion,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.
https://www.christianpost.com/news/emails-shed-light-on-how-fda-purchased-fresh-aborted-baby-parts.html
https://www.fda.gov/about-fda/contact-ora/ora-field-leadership-contacts
https://odysee.com/@BrotherJamesKey:f/US-Govt-Has-Been-Purchasing-Aborted-Baby-Parts:7
Fetal Tissue From Abortions for Research Is Traded in a Gray Zone
The National Institutes of Health spent $76 million on research using fetal tissue in 2014 with grants to more than 50 universities, including Columbia, Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford, Yale and the University of California in Berkeley, Irvine, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. It expects to spend the same amount in 2015 and 2016.
Researchers say fetal tissue is a uniquely rich source of the stem cells that give rise to tissues and organs, and that studying how they develop can provide clues about how to grow replacements for parts of the body that have failed.
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/07/28/health/fetal-tissue-from-abortions-for-research-is-traded-in-a-gray-zone.html?_r=0
In the first email, dated Jan. 11, 2011, FDA Offial Kristina Howard sent an e-mail to Advanced Bioscience Resources discussing her training to make “humanized mice” and explaining that she needed “to obtain fetal liver and thymic tissues.”
“These fetal organ trafficking documents shock the conscience and show potentially illegal use of tax dollars to purchase organs of the unborn killed through abortion,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.
https://www.christianpost.com/news/emails-shed-light-on-how-fda-purchased-fresh-aborted-baby-parts.html
https://www.fda.gov/about-fda/contact-ora/ora-field-leadership-contacts
https://odysee.com/@BrotherJamesKey:f/US-Govt-Has-Been-Purchasing-Aborted-Baby-Parts:7
Fetal Tissue From Abortions for Research Is Traded in a Gray Zone
The National Institutes of Health spent $76 million on research using fetal tissue in 2014 with grants to more than 50 universities, including Columbia, Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford, Yale and the University of California in Berkeley, Irvine, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. It expects to spend the same amount in 2015 and 2016.
Researchers say fetal tissue is a uniquely rich source of the stem cells that give rise to tissues and organs, and that studying how they develop can provide clues about how to grow replacements for parts of the body that have failed.
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/07/28/health/fetal-tissue-from-abortions-for-research-is-traded-in-a-gray-zone.html?_r=0
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