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Dr. Pierre Kory: Big Pharma is Criminal, "Literally Destroying Society"
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409 views • March 22, 2022
When the pandemic hit the United States, the mortality rate among the Covid patients that were put on ventilators at hospitals was through the roof, reaching 88 percent in some places. While the government insisted no treatments should be used if they had not undergone a clinical trial, the doctors quickly recognized that critical cases of Covid could be addressed with anti-inflammatory drugs such as corticosteroids and also blood-thinners. When physicians implemented these drugs into their protocols, the mortality among hospitalized patients dropped to almost zero.
Working within the framework of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) that he co-founded, Dr. Kory studied every scientific paper and every domestic and international piece of data on drugs that could help treat and prevent Covid. In October 2020, after a series of trials and studies, the doctors found that Ivermectin, a widely studied drug with an unparalleled safety profile, showed remarkable efficacy in treating Covid. "Basically, Ivermectin could solve this pandemic," said Dr. Kory.
Yet this appeared not to be the case for the Big Pharma companies and the federal agencies responsible for shaping the pandemic response. Since the latest have operated – and continue to do so -- under the regulatory capture, their double standards in evaluating drugs’ safety and efficacy were on full display in authorizing and promoting expensive treatments such as Remdesivir and experimental Covid vaccines.
Dr. Kory went on to say that sadly, the regulatory capture consumed not just the government, but also the media and academia, including major medical journals.
Dr. Kory is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary diseases, and critical care medicine. He is also a widely published expert on therapeutic approaches to COVID-19 and is deeply experienced in the treatment of COVID-19 in all its phases. More information on Dr. Kory’s expertise can be found at https://drpierrekory.com/
To learn more about the FLCCC, please got to https://covid19criticalcare.com/
To follow Dr. Kory’s work, please check out his Substack at https://pierrekory.substack.com/
Dr. Kory has just published a book called “War on Ivermectin.” Preorder it now at https://www.amazon.com/dp/151077386X/ref=cm_sw_r_apan_glt_i_ZQD4JEX4D1R92RY4G7JH
Working within the framework of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) that he co-founded, Dr. Kory studied every scientific paper and every domestic and international piece of data on drugs that could help treat and prevent Covid. In October 2020, after a series of trials and studies, the doctors found that Ivermectin, a widely studied drug with an unparalleled safety profile, showed remarkable efficacy in treating Covid. "Basically, Ivermectin could solve this pandemic," said Dr. Kory.
Yet this appeared not to be the case for the Big Pharma companies and the federal agencies responsible for shaping the pandemic response. Since the latest have operated – and continue to do so -- under the regulatory capture, their double standards in evaluating drugs’ safety and efficacy were on full display in authorizing and promoting expensive treatments such as Remdesivir and experimental Covid vaccines.
Dr. Kory went on to say that sadly, the regulatory capture consumed not just the government, but also the media and academia, including major medical journals.
Dr. Kory is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary diseases, and critical care medicine. He is also a widely published expert on therapeutic approaches to COVID-19 and is deeply experienced in the treatment of COVID-19 in all its phases. More information on Dr. Kory’s expertise can be found at https://drpierrekory.com/
To learn more about the FLCCC, please got to https://covid19criticalcare.com/
To follow Dr. Kory’s work, please check out his Substack at https://pierrekory.substack.com/
Dr. Kory has just published a book called “War on Ivermectin.” Preorder it now at https://www.amazon.com/dp/151077386X/ref=cm_sw_r_apan_glt_i_ZQD4JEX4D1R92RY4G7JH
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