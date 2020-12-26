© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Treasonous Stimulus Shell Game - INFOWARS
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • December 26, 2020
While 60 percent of small businesses have closed permanently. As food distribution to hungry Americans, the majority of those with children has risen 145% in some cities. The treasonous corporation that occupies our Government gave 80 percent of a desperately needed stimulus bill to foreign countries and special interests.
10 million for gender studies in Pakistan. 135 million to Burma. 85.5 million to Cambodia.135 million to Nepal. 1.3 Billion to the Egyptian military. 700 million to Sudan. $250 million for economic aid for Palestine.$500 million earmarked for Israeli defense purchases, including to equip the Iron Dome missile defense system. $2.5 million for “Internet freedom programs in closed societies”
Democrats voted to suspend the required 72 hour period to read the nearly 5,600 page bill costing tax payers 2.3 Trillion dollars adding to 27.5 trillion the national debt. Ultimately Congress only had a few hours to read it.
10 million for gender studies in Pakistan. 135 million to Burma. 85.5 million to Cambodia.135 million to Nepal. 1.3 Billion to the Egyptian military. 700 million to Sudan. $250 million for economic aid for Palestine.$500 million earmarked for Israeli defense purchases, including to equip the Iron Dome missile defense system. $2.5 million for “Internet freedom programs in closed societies”
Democrats voted to suspend the required 72 hour period to read the nearly 5,600 page bill costing tax payers 2.3 Trillion dollars adding to 27.5 trillion the national debt. Ultimately Congress only had a few hours to read it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.