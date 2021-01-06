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Trump Supporter EXECUTED in the Capitol!
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1641 views • January 06, 2021
A woman Trump supporter was literally executed right inside the Capitol building by (what looks like) Capitol police or someone's security detail. The latest info says it was Chuck Schumer's security detail. The mainstream fake news media will lie about this so spread this video far and wide. Her name was Ashli Babbit. Viewer Discretion is Advised
Also, check out the execution from another angle: https://www.brighteon.com/dbd3373f-14fc-48c0-880b-54eee4576c05
Also, check out the execution from another angle: https://www.brighteon.com/dbd3373f-14fc-48c0-880b-54eee4576c05
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