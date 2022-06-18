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https://gnews.org/post/p6sm7aa7
Binance provided assistance to the CCP, all of the intelligence and the money they stole, how much? Maybe over 10 billion in USD. The CCP’s assignment for him is money laundering, and the so-called financial double track of one belt one road. Then, it is the dark web, illegal, personal appearance, also, as a member of the CCP, this guy has caused a lot of damage to the Chinese people. If you put money in there, at certain times, they can arrest you, kill your family