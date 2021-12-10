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Psychological Warfare: Mass Psychosis/Mind Control: NWO Plan to Control The Masses
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119 views • December 10, 2021
Mass Psychosis/Mind Control: Professor Mattias Desmet who discusses his work that connects past historical episodes of what is called “Mass Psychosis" and current events. We are on a dark path, fueled by dim actors who are pulling on our emotional strings to create fear and isolation in order to push their agenda of technocratic control of our lives, dreams of transhumanism, and using vaccine passports as a first step on a path to overt totalitarianism.
Professor of clinical psychology Dr. Mattias Desmet explains how we got here and how we win
By Greg Reese
https://banned.video/watch?id=61b0d2310b30510f180874ac
Dr. Mattias Desmet Full Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRo-ieBEw-8&;feature=youtu.be
Article
https://www.peakprosperity.com/mattias-desmet-on-mass-formation/
Professor of clinical psychology Dr. Mattias Desmet explains how we got here and how we win
By Greg Reese
https://banned.video/watch?id=61b0d2310b30510f180874ac
Dr. Mattias Desmet Full Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRo-ieBEw-8&;feature=youtu.be
Article
https://www.peakprosperity.com/mattias-desmet-on-mass-formation/
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