© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Women Should Never Feel Guilty (Even When They're Wrong) | Redonkulas.com
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • November 26, 2019
Some wahmen wrote a list of "10 Things Women Need to Stop Feeling Guilty About" and it's just pathetic.
Patel's list:
https://www.redbookmag.com/life/g28797689/things-women-should-stop-feeling-guilty-about/
This episode of Popp Culture is sponsored by:
"The Rules: Reclaiming Your Freedom, Your Manhood, and Your Sanity" by Brant Von Goble
Download the Free PDF or purchase in paperback at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Brett William Mauser's "Innocence Saga" is FREE on Amazon Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YGTKQQ5
Get some good advice from a raging asshole at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on other platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkula...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5...
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://www.newsweek.com/zoe-quinn-accuses-night-woods-game-developer-ex-partner-alec-holowka-harassment-abuse-1456452
https://www.comicsbeat.com/alec-holowka-dies/
https://thoughtcatalog.com/janet-bloomfield/2015/04/7-things-feminists-hate-to-hear/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/oct/13/you-dont-have-to-settle-the-joy-of-living-and-dying-alone
https://girlpowermarketing.com/statistics-purchasing-power-women/
https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/credit-card-debt-is-a-bigger-problem-for-women-vs-men
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/06/why-women-hold-the-majority-of-student-loans.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3634473/The-job-makes-happiest-Housewife-Survey-finds-stay-home-mothers-satisfied-profession.html
Patel's list:
https://www.redbookmag.com/life/g28797689/things-women-should-stop-feeling-guilty-about/
This episode of Popp Culture is sponsored by:
"The Rules: Reclaiming Your Freedom, Your Manhood, and Your Sanity" by Brant Von Goble
Download the Free PDF or purchase in paperback at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Brett William Mauser's "Innocence Saga" is FREE on Amazon Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YGTKQQ5
Get some good advice from a raging asshole at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on other platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkula...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5...
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://www.newsweek.com/zoe-quinn-accuses-night-woods-game-developer-ex-partner-alec-holowka-harassment-abuse-1456452
https://www.comicsbeat.com/alec-holowka-dies/
https://thoughtcatalog.com/janet-bloomfield/2015/04/7-things-feminists-hate-to-hear/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/oct/13/you-dont-have-to-settle-the-joy-of-living-and-dying-alone
https://girlpowermarketing.com/statistics-purchasing-power-women/
https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/credit-card-debt-is-a-bigger-problem-for-women-vs-men
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/06/why-women-hold-the-majority-of-student-loans.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3634473/The-job-makes-happiest-Housewife-Survey-finds-stay-home-mothers-satisfied-profession.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.