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$60,000 RISING S BUNKER Fails To Last Even 5 Years - More Like Rising S Rust Bucket
InfowarsFan
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61 views • January 20, 2020
Atlas Survival Shelters
Uploaded on January 20 2020
Ron visits a 5 year old bunker that floods because manufacturer used inferior materials. This is a sad reminder of buyer beware of shoddy workmanship and people with bad reputations. --- InfowarsFan also says: That company is now also known for snitching on its customers as this video proves it very clearly: Texas Man Spends 33 Months in Prison After Buying Shelter From Rising S Bunkers --- https://www.brighteon.com/6031262157001

Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084

Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com

Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
Keywords
preppingfailfloodbuyer bewareatlas survival sheltersrising s bunkerssurvivalism600005 yearsbad business practicepoor qualitybad worksmanship
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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