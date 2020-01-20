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$60,000 RISING S BUNKER Fails To Last Even 5 Years - More Like Rising S Rust Bucket
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61 views • January 20, 2020
Atlas Survival Shelters
Uploaded on January 20 2020
Ron visits a 5 year old bunker that floods because manufacturer used inferior materials. This is a sad reminder of buyer beware of shoddy workmanship and people with bad reputations. --- InfowarsFan also says: That company is now also known for snitching on its customers as this video proves it very clearly: Texas Man Spends 33 Months in Prison After Buying Shelter From Rising S Bunkers --- https://www.brighteon.com/6031262157001
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
Uploaded on January 20 2020
Ron visits a 5 year old bunker that floods because manufacturer used inferior materials. This is a sad reminder of buyer beware of shoddy workmanship and people with bad reputations. --- InfowarsFan also says: That company is now also known for snitching on its customers as this video proves it very clearly: Texas Man Spends 33 Months in Prison After Buying Shelter From Rising S Bunkers --- https://www.brighteon.com/6031262157001
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
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