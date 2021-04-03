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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0597 - Travis Mason - Report 1 year later
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10 views • April 03, 2021
Travis, a married father of three, was working as a security guard for a legal marijuana dispensary in Aurora,CO, when two black males burst into the business and shot him multiple times. The suspects then fled without taking anything. No suspects have been named or apprehended at this time.
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